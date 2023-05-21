LODI — The timing was right, and now there is another nod to our state's best-known duck that has thrifters rejoicing.

Prairie Valley Resale Store in this city's downtown was scheduled to close on May 1 after its founder and heart, Jennie Larson, needed to slow down, reduce stress and stay off her feet more.

But the store, a nonprofit that provides social support programs, has remained open thanks to the efforts of two longtime members of the community who stepped up to continue Larson's legacy. The shop, between the Lodi Historical Society and Bushnell Ford, is now Lucky Duck Resale, a nod to Susie the Duck, who has been this city's mascot since 1948.

The shop also has a new look after nearly three straight weeks of 15 hour days by new owner Krystal Schmidtke and her mother, Sue Benson, that included purging some of the inventory, along with a massive cleaning, a new coat of paint and a reorganization that has created more space to wander and wonder.

"It was scary but I thought it was a good idea," said Schmidtke, who was urged to take over the store by Benson. "I was ready for something new, but we're taking over a lot."

A big challenge

Schmidtke, 41, is no longer fulltime at the local nursing home where she started out 11 years ago as a certified nursing assistant and is now a social worker.

Benson, 62, has worked for years running food stands at carnivals and fairs, something started by her great-great-grandfather, who in the 1800s had a pushcart selling peanuts on Madison's Capitol Square. Since 2020, Benson has been running her own ice-cream truck, traversing area communities selling ice-cream bars, malt cups and prepackaged cones. The good news for shoppers at Lucky Duck Resale is that when the truck is not on the road, it's parked at the store.

"This is the biggest challenge we've ever taken on in our life," said Benson. "We knew when we took the store over we were going to have to completely flip it."

Some items went to a dumpster, but multiple trips were made to the St. Vincent DePaul store in Sauk City in an effort to whittle down an inventory that filled every available space.

But it's still a pretty familiar shopping experience, even though the shoes have been moved to a new location in the store and the former shoe area is now filled with kitchenware items. They include countertop appliances, bins of utensils, blocks of knives and shelves filled with cookie jars, salt and pepper shakers, plates and glassware.

The shop is also filled with clothing, bedding, holiday decorations and books. It has fishing rods, toys and sewing cabinets sans machines looking for a new use and 8-track tapes of the Carpenters, Beach Boys and Donnie and Marie Osmond. There's a wall of costume jewelry, and on Thursday the outdoor display included a telescope, luggage and a pair of Dirt Devil vacuum cleaners. Schmidtke also wants to incorporate her crafting business into a separate space in the building.

The store is now much more organized and cleaner thanks to the attack by Schmidtke, Benson and other family members.

"The community really counts on a store like this," said Schmidtke. "Every glass piece we dusted. We cleaned every plate, every bowl, all the silverware."

Legacy of caring

Schmidtke is vowing to try to mimic the charitable efforts of Larson, who raised money to cover the cost of eyewear for children, helped arrange and pay for visits to the dentist, assisted the homeless, arranged work training programs for youths with developmental disabilities, provided donations to schoolteachers and did grocery shopping for the elderly. And if you need a dozen fresh farm-raised eggs, the store sells them, too.

Benson has been shopping and volunteering at the store for years, so when Larson announced she was closing the store, Benson began lobbying Schmidtke to take it over. Larson, however, continues to volunteer at the store each Wednesday.

The Sheboygan native was single, 22 years old and had three young children when she came to Lodi to rent a house and attend UW-Madison. After graduating with a degree in interior design there were few jobs, so she began working for a travel agency in Madison before opening her own agency in 1994. After travel tanked following the 2001 terrorist attacks, Larson took a job as a copywriter and customer service representative for American Girl in Middleton. Five years later, she opened the resale store, relying solely on her husband's income.

At first the store was open just three days a week, but a month later it became a six-day-a-week operation. Three years later, the shop, which had been housed in the service bays, expanded into what had been the office and front lobby.

"We want to continue Jenny's tradition. She's done a lot and we're just going to keep on doing what she was doing," Benson said. "Jenny was ecstatic that someone was willing to take it on, especially a local family. I think we were the perfect family to take this on."

The right fit

The business fits in perfectly in this city's downtown, home to Lodi Sausage Co.; New Home and Cottage House Primatives, a pair of interior decorating stores; Village Creek Quilts, Gunderson Funeral Home, City Hall, Butter Cream Bakery & Coffee Bar, a couple hair salons and Susie the Duck Park.

While Lucky Duck Resale has a huge following by many of this city's 3,189 residents, it also draws shoppers from throughout the region, including those visiting nearby Lake Wisconsin. It will have expanded hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Late Thursday morning, Pat Creeron and her daughter, Kristin Creeron, of Madison, made a stop at the store after a morning of turkey hunting near Rio. The closest they got to a bird was about 70 yards, too far for a shot, but they did bag some camouflage clothing and a sweatshirt at Lucky Duck Resale.

"My husband and I have been coming here for years, ever since Jenny opened it up," Pat Creeron said. "I love it because I can bring my things here and get other things and know that it's going to a good cause."