LODI — Jennie Larson was told by her doctors she needed to slow down.

She's listening, sort of.

Larson has announced that due to serious health concerns, she needs to reduce her stress, stay off her feet more and close her beloved nonprofit, Prairie Valley Resale Store, in this city's downtown. But before she made it public last week, she placed a phone call to Heidi LeHew, executive director of the Lodi & Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

Larson wanted it known that if LeHew or any other organization in the community was looking for a volunteer that she should be one of the first people to call. The fact that Larson wants to continue her generosity, unselfishness and love surprises no one in this Columbia County community of 3,100.

Her doctors will, no doubt, be less enthused.

"She just genuinely loves and cares and wants to do good things for people," LeHew said Friday. "She exudes what all of us want to be."

Larson opened the store in 2006 and since day one has never taken a paycheck. Same with the roster of volunteers who run the store, housed in a former automotive service station between the Lodi Historical Society and Bushnell Ford.

Every item — the bins of forks and spoons, baby clothes, lamps, dishes, coffee pots, jewelry, toys, Christmas decorations — is donated. The prices are cheap and sometimes, depending on the needs of a customer, are free of charge.

This is not your typical retail operation, and Larson is far from your average retailer.

She has raised money to cover the cost of eyewear for children and has helped arrange and pay for visits to the dentist. When a Beaver Dam apartment building was destroyed by fire, she opened her shop to let those who had nothing restart their lives at no cost. She has assisted the homeless and in one case is convinced she prevented a suicide when she gave a Bible to a distraught man who had wandered into the shop.

She has arranged work training programs for youths with developmental disabilities and has welcomed those sentenced by a judge to community service. There have been donations to schoolteachers, grocery shopping for the elderly, and help for others with snow removal, mowing and raking. The store even takes IOUs and usually makes just enough money each month to cover rent and utilities and to help those in need.

And had it not been for health issues, Larson, 67, believes she would probably run the shop for another three decades.

"How am I going to walk away from this?" Larson said. "How do you walk away from opening your doors? I don't know how I'm still going to live this dream of still being the helper."

Hugs are always plentiful at the store. But when we visited Friday afternoon, those hugs between Larson and her customers and volunteers were a little longer and included moist eyes.

Some had a few days to process the news that the store will close its doors on May 1. Others were only just learning of Wednesday's announcement when they visited Friday to pick up a free loaf of artisan bread and to stroll the cramped aisles of the shop where merchandise fills every available nook, cranny, shelf, wall and rack.

Larson didn't make the decision until about 10 days ago when, while on vacation with her husband, she received a phone call from one of her doctors who told her she was at a crossroads and need to retire or prepare to die. The store is no longer taking donations and until it closes, everything will be half off. What's left will be donated to other independent resale shops.

"It will be sorely missed, and she does so much amazing stuff for this community," said Tammy Wills, who shops each Friday with a friend and had just learned the news. "I love it here. Usually there's something to be discovered and wonderful people to meet. I'm sad."

Down the street and on the other side of Spring Creek at Buttercream Bakery, Jyneal Radke, the bakery's manager, says philanthropy is the first thing she thinks of when Larson's name is mentioned.

"She donates a lot of her time and money and as many resources as she can think of to help people," said Radke, who noted that Larson recently helped a homeless family find an apartment. "She's very sad because by closing the retail store she feels it won't put her in front of these people any longer."

Larson knows what it's like to worry about affording a loaf of bread, replacing a toaster or having enough to cover the rent while also trying to clothe growing children.

The Sheboygan native was single, 22 years old and had three young children when she came to Lodi to rent a house and attend UW-Madison. Times were lean, and after graduating with a degree in interior design there were few jobs, so she began working for a travel agency in Madison before opening her own agency in 1994. After travel tanked following the 2001 terrorist attacks, Larson took a job as a copywriter and customer service representative for American Girl in Middleton. Five years later, she opened the resale store, relying solely on her husband's income.

At first the store was open just three days a week, but a month later it became a six-day-a-week operation. Three years later, the shop, which had been housed in the service bays, expanded into what had been the office and front lobby.

"When you've been at the bottom of the barrel, you know how that feels. You know what the desperation feels like," Larson said.

"And when you get a chance where you can turn it around and help other people, you have the humbleness in you that other people may not have or they lack. But when you've been there and you're hurting and you don't have any food to feed your three children, you understand the next person coming in the door and you almost sense what's wrong and that they need some help."

