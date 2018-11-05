A Beloit woman crossing a street while walking her dog was struck by a pickup truck Sunday afternoon and died later at the hospital.
The crash happened at about 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Oak Street, Beloit police said.
The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
The 56-year-old Verona man driving the pickup truck was fully cooperating with authorities, said police spokeswoman Sarah Millard.
"While the accident remains under investigation, it does not appear that the driver was at fault," Millard said.
The identity of the victim wasn't released pending notification of family.