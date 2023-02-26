A man from Beloit died in a snowmobile crash in Oneida County Friday evening, authorities said.

A "head on snowmobile crash" killed David Haseman, 55, just before 7 p.m., Captain Terri Hook said in a statement.

The crash occurred on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 Road in the town of Little Rice, Hook said.

Haseman died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hook said.

