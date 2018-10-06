BELOIT -- For 20 years, whenever anyone arrived at the door of the Angel Museum, Joyce Berg was there to welcome them in.
It’s Berg who lovingly collected most of the treasures on display in the century-old building: Angels, of course.
Angels made from porcelain or crystal, plastic or clay. Angels made of cloth or wood. Stone angels with a solid presence; even one almost small enough to dance on the head of a pin.
More than 12,000 angels in all.
Later this week, Berg will say goodbye to her angels, and a Beloit landmark will close.
“I give a lot of hugs,” said Berg, wearing what she usually does among her angels: a white satin robe, feathery wings and a halo of pearls atop a crown of snowy hair. The license plate of her car in the museum parking lot reads “N ANGEL.”
The Angel Museum is being forced to close through a lack of funds, memberships, sponsors and volunteers, she said. “And you need all” those to run a museum, said Berg, unlocking a display case filled with hanging angel Christmas tree ornaments.
She has tried to sell the museum’s entire collection as one, and still has until Thursday to find a buyer. If that doesn’t succeed, the angels will go on sale in small lots, in an online auction starting Saturday evening.
Saturday also marks a farewell celebration at the building, whose displays are being dismantled by the auction company that will oversee their sale. There are mischievous angels, adorable angels, angels made by top artisans around the world. Thinking of her collection being split up makes her sad, she said.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Berg, who now will have more time to spend with her family of two children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They all have other interests besides angels.
“Young people don’t collect like they did in my time,” she said.
A passion
At 87, Berg has a razor-sharp memory of each of her angels – where it was purchased, when, and how it moved her. She and her late husband, Lowell, bought their first pair of angels in 1976 – an Italian bisque piece with two cherubs on a seesaw, and a Cupid-like figure with a bird in his hand – at a Florida antique store while on vacation. After that, they decided to look for angels whenever they traveled.
“It soon became a passion. And it was something we did together,” she said. “If my husband had not been interested, it wouldn’t have happened.”
The couple’s collection grew to 10,000 pieces, which they displayed in their Beloit home. Groups would call up for tours. In the mid-1990s, they spotted the former St. Paul Catholic Church along the Rock River. At the time, it was dark, neglected and being used for equipment storage by Beloit College.
Raising the money for an Angel Museum, filling it with light and moving the Berg Angel Collection into place took several years. “It was a great community effort back then,” Berg said.
Another big event happened about the time the Angel Museum opened: Oprah Winfrey donated some 600 black angels that fans had sent her (after Oprah told her talk-show guest Cher that she rarely sees black angels).
Those pieces represent a huge range of styles and materials; one is a small statue of civil rights hero Rosa Parks (“an Earth Angel,” Berg explained).
In its heyday, the Angel Museum sold food in its café (called “Taste of Heaven”) and souvenirs in its gift shop (“Heavenly Treasures”). The museum has served as a wedding venue; prom couples love to take photos in its picturesque garden.
Indoors, a back-lighted case was added to the museum in memory of Lowell, who ran a grain elevator for many years and died in 2003. Among the rows of stained-glass angels in the illuminated case sits a winged angel figure of Lowell seated in a favorite chair, a crossword puzzle by his side and a scoop of ice cream in his coffee cup, just as he always liked it.
Although located in a historic church built by Italian immigrants, with a gentle rendition of “Ode to Joy” playing on the museum speakers, the Angel Museum was not meant to be religious, Berg said.
“Religion doesn’t enter into this,” she said. “This is collecting. We were collectors, and we collected angels.”
World record
A friend of Berg’s recently checked with the Guinness Book of World Records to affirm that the Angel Museum still holds its spot as the largest collection of its kind.
“I’ve wanted to be a part of the museum since it opened. It’s just such a serene place,” said Patty Hansberry, president of St. Paul on the RiverFront, the nonprofit board of trustees that operates the Angel Museum, and rents its building from the city of Beloit for $1 a year.
“The city has been so generous,” said Berg, who over the years has watched the area around the Angel Museum undergo a transformation. Across the river stands the Ironworks campus, site of the former Beloit Corp. and now home to more than a dozen businesses. Nearby, Beloit College is turning a former power generating station into a 120,000-square-foot student union and recreation facility.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said in an emailed statement that the city is reviewing all of its options for the Angel Museum building once the angels are gone.
“We have been approached by a number of parties who have expressed an interest,” she said. “As such, we are more than likely to go through a competitive request for proposal to determine the best fit and the most economically sustainable option.”
Most of the angels being sold are Berg’s, but the Oprah collection and some others are property of St. Paul on the Riverfront. The proceeds from those will be used to pay bills before the board of trustees is dissolved in January, Hansberry said. Whatever money is left will be divided among Beloit nonprofits that have helped out the Angel Museum over the years.
Berg has taken some things home with her that used to be on display, such as items with angels that belonged to her grandparents, and a music box with angels inside that Lowell gave her when their first grandchild was born.
It’s “their beauty, their uniqueness” that makes angels special, she said.
“You can’t help but look at these little faces and smile. I’ve always said that when people come and visit, I would like them when they leave to have joy in their hearts, and smiles on their faces.”