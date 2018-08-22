Runoff from this week’s prodigious rainfall continued to flow over the Belleville dam Wednesday, but officials in the southern Dane County community say there is no threat to public safety.
“It’s doing what it’s supposed to do,” village Administrator Brian Wilson said of the spillway, which slows the flow of the Sugar River but isn’t intended to hold it back. “Frankly if it did breach we don’t think there would be any more flooding than there is now.”
Rob Davis, a water regulations and zoning engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said the village engineer who oversaw the dam’s most recent reconstruction inspected the dam Wednesday and found no problems.
“The dam is operating exactly how it was designed,” Davis said. Water is flowing through the gates and over the auxiliary spillway.
Davis said water levels fell about 3 feet overnight Tuesday, making the situation less urgent. He planned to conduct a post-flood inspection later in the week.
The DNR has assigned the earth-and-concrete structure a low-hazard rating based on downstream development. Built in 1918 and owned by the village, the dam contains the 112-acre Lake Belle View, which has a maximum depth of about 7 feet, according to the DNR. The dam was last inspected in 2012, according to DNR records.
The swollen Sugar River began overflowing the dam around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Gary Ziegler, chairman of the village’s Emergency Management Committee.
“This was more than a 100-year flood here,” Ziegler said. “This was more like a 500-year flood.”
Residents of eight homes on East Pearl, Evart and East Main streets and East Avenue on the east side of the village were ordered to leave the area Tuesday, but no businesses were forced to close, Ziegler said. Much of the water in the flooded areas had receded by noon Wednesday.
“My house isn’t under water but it was all around the house and we’re OK now,” said Kevin Therkelsen, who lives on East Pearl Street. “I think the worst is over, unless we get a bunch more rain on Friday.”
Therkelsen, 48, who has lived in Belleville his whole life, said he’s never seen the Sugar River rise as high as it did on Tuesday.
Wilson said there are concerns about possible damage to bridges over the Sugar River. A pedestrian bridge just downstream from the dam still had water flowing over the walkway early Wednesday afternoon and is closed until officials can inspect the pilings.
State Journal reporter Rob Schultz contributed to this report.