Before apartheid ended, Nobel prize winner Desmond Tutu visited Madison

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at age 90, enthralled Madison when he visited the city 33 years ago, six years before his leadership would help end the country's white minority government's policy of apartheid and bring about Black majority rule.
In town at the invitation of three UW campus-area Lutheran churches and organizations, Tutu was here to celebrate the creation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and to passionately spread his message with his famous good humor.
While in Madison, Tutu stayed with then-UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala, a longtime friend, quipping at one point that "she knows a good thing when she sees it, that's why she came here."
Tutu spoke before a sellout crowd of more than 11,000 at the UW Fieldhouse on May 5, 1988, and earlier in the day preached before a packed house at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Madison's South Side.
"Apartheid is not just wrong, it is not just evil, it is positively blasphemous," Tutu said at the Field House. "It is blasphemous because it treats a child of God as if he were an 'it' ... Apartheid says human beings are created for alienation, for apartness. The scriptures say that human beings are made for togetherness, for friendship. We are God's family."
The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town and winner of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize emphasized love for the sinner and hate of the sin, with apartheid being "as evil, as immoral and as unacceptable as Nazism ever was."
He added that apartheid "denies a fundamental biblical assertion about human beings -- that you, and you, and you, whether you are clever or not clever, whether you are beautiful or whether you aren't, you are God's representative on Earth."
He spoke of the warm welcome he received from a choir of students at Lincoln and Midvale elementary schools when he landed at Four Lakes Aviation that morning, how they were "such a beautiful sight" and as a diverse group they were "a symbol of what God wants from us."
Of the repeated standing ovations he received from the Field House crowd, Tutu said, "It warms the cockles of my heart. I don't even know what cockles are, but they are warm."
Earlier, at Mount Zion, Tutu told the audience that he was sustained by their prayers, and by the prayers of those all over the world, and they uphold him in times of despair.
"With fellowship like this, what chance does the government of South Africa have?" he asked.
