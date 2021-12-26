Before apartheid ended, Nobel prize winner Desmond Tutu visited Madison

The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town and winner of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize emphasized love for the sinner and hate of the sin, with apartheid being "as evil, as immoral and as unacceptable as Nazism ever was."

He added that apartheid "denies a fundamental biblical assertion about human beings -- that you, and you, and you, whether you are clever or not clever, whether you are beautiful or whether you aren't, you are God's representative on Earth."

He spoke of the warm welcome he received from a choir of students at Lincoln and Midvale elementary schools when he landed at Four Lakes Aviation that morning, how they were "such a beautiful sight" and as a diverse group they were "a symbol of what God wants from us."

Of the repeated standing ovations he received from the Field House crowd, Tutu said, "It warms the cockles of my heart. I don't even know what cockles are, but they are warm."

Earlier, at Mount Zion, Tutu told the audience that he was sustained by their prayers, and by the prayers of those all over the world, and they uphold him in times of despair.

"With fellowship like this, what chance does the government of South Africa have?" he asked.

