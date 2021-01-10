Beer and soda bottles, Noxzema glass and the Blessed Mother getting new life in rural Wisconsin

About $120,000 has been raised for the project and about $40,000 spent on shoring up the structural integrity of the shrine house. But $730,000 more is needed.

Grubba, who prays in the church once a week while seated in a worn green lounge chair that offers views of the shrine, was approached in 2015 by a community group that no longer was using the property and asked him to take it over. Grubba agreed and also paid the back taxes of about $6,000 out of his own pocket.

“I walked around and I thought, man alive, what did I get myself into. It’s in need of a lot,” Grubba said. “But I went up to the shrine and I prayed to the Blessed Mother and I said you know, I’m just the passenger in this deal, I’m not the driver. You are. And if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen because You want it to happen. And really it’s been amazing how that has happened.”

Stagney left the sisterhood nearly 50 years ago, went on to have a family and for many years had a 6,000-square-foot glass studio with seven kilns in the basement of a former Catholic church in Cleveland, where she would create large fused-glass pieces installed in homes and businesses. She and Daley both studied art at Rosary College, now Dominican University, in River Forest, Illinois.