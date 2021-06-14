Bear spotted in village of Windsor, days after bear seen prowling Middleton, authorities say

A black bear was spotted in the village of Windsor on Sunday night, days after a bear was seen prowling Middleton, authorities reported.
At about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a resident in the area of Brandywood Trail in Windsor reported seeing a black bear in their backyard. A Dane County deputy responded to the area and last saw the animal walking north toward Token Creek Conservatory, 6394 Portage Road, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a report.
The state Department of Natural Resources was notified of Sunday’s bear sighting, Torres said.
Middleton police confirmed Wednesday that there was a 150- to 200-pound black bear prowling the city after residents reported seeing it near Lake Mendota earlier in the morning and in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy the day before.
Julie Widholm, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, told the State Journal last week that there likely are bears to the west and north of the Madison metro area, and it’s unusual but not unheard of for one to reach a more urbanized area such as Middleton.
“The urban habitat isn’t something that they’re seeking to occupy, so the hope is that he’ll move on,” she said.
Widholm estimated the bear is a little more than a year old and likely just wandered out of its more rural environs while foraging for food, and the agency isn’t planning to take any action to remove it because it will likely go away on its own.
The Sheriff’s Office also said that young bears can travel long distances, especially during their mating season of June and July.
Authorities weren’t immediately available Monday morning to comment on whether the latest bear sighting might be of the same bear sighted last week.
Bears usually avoid humans, according to the DNR, but people who find them around their homes should get to a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path, and make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn, or banging pots and pans.
People confronted by bears are advised against running. Instead, they should slowly back away without turning their backs on the animals, the DNR said. If a bear attacks, fight back — do not play dead.
If you see a black bear in your area, you can report the sighting by contacting your local law enforcement agency or the DNR at 888-936-7463.
More information for understanding black bears and preventing conflict with them, can be found on the DNR website.