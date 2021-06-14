Bear spotted in village of Windsor, days after bear seen prowling Middleton, authorities say

Widholm estimated the bear is a little more than a year old and likely just wandered out of its more rural environs while foraging for food, and the agency isn’t planning to take any action to remove it because it will likely go away on its own.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that young bears can travel long distances, especially during their mating season of June and July.

Authorities weren’t immediately available Monday morning to comment on whether the latest bear sighting might be of the same bear sighted last week.

Bears usually avoid humans, according to the DNR, but people who find them around their homes should get to a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path, and make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn, or banging pots and pans.

People confronted by bears are advised against running. Instead, they should slowly back away without turning their backs on the animals, the DNR said. If a bear attacks, fight back — do not play dead.

If you see a black bear in your area, you can report the sighting by contacting your local law enforcement agency or the DNR at 888-936-7463.