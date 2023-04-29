A bear was spotted roaming the streets of Madison and Fitchburg Saturday morning and afternoon.

According to MPD Sgt. Matt Baker, the bear will likely come down when it feels safe to do so.

"The bear will leave as soon as it feels comfortable to come down," said Baker. "Just as quickly as it came into the city it will likely remove itself from the city."

According to Baker, the first call about the situation came in to dispatch at around seven a.m. The animal was perched in a backyard tree on Manor Green when police arrived on the scene, a small crowd gathering to observe.

Among the crowd were Rae Ann Rockhill and Rachel Garcia, who live across the street from the backyard where the bear was resting. When the two arrived home from shopping, they say the police cars came as somewhat of a shock.

"We were actually worried that maybe something had happened to one of our neighbors," said Garcia.

While some in the area kept their distance, others came much closer.

Dennis Insall, for instance. Insall lives on Whitney Way, where he says earlier in the day, the bear ran through his front yard around 7:45 a.m.

"He tried to get into our backyard and pushed the gate, it's all dented in," said Insall, adding that a neighbor's dog scared the bear away.

Before its appearance in Madison, the bear was roaming Fitchburg.

Chris Juzwik, who lives on Richmond Road, says he spotted the bear climbing his neighbor's fence around 1:45 p.m., prompting his wife to call the police.

Shortly after, Juzwik drove around his neighborhood, warning anyone outside about the bear, who surprised him with its agility.

"I didn't have any idea that they moved that fast," Juzwik said. "I can't say that I wasn't a little afraid."

Fitchburg Police say they received "one or two" calls about the bear, but hadn't been able to locate it themselves, adding that they'd last heard that it was seen heading toward Madison.

MPD has been in contact with the DNR as well as USDA wildlife services, who could sedate the bear, but only as a last resort. In the meantime, Baker has requested that people avoid the bear, bringing outdoor pets or food inside.

"The bear has shown fear of people today, so we do know that it is acting appropriately, it's just they come out of hibernation and they're very hungry."

A similar incident occurred Thursday night, when a Mt. Horeb Ring camera caught a black bear walking in the 300 block of N. Eighth Street.

NBC15's Marcus Aarsvold tweeted just after 3 p.m. that a bear was spotted in a tree in the Meadowood neighborhood.