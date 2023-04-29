A bear was spotted in a street in Fitchburg near the Eagle School on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Juzwik, who lives on Richmond Road, says he spotted the bear climbing his neighbor's fence around 1:45 p.m., prompting his wife to call the police.

Shortly after, Juzwik drove around his neighborhood, warning anyone outside about the bear, who surprised him with its agility.

"I didn't have any idea that they moved that fast," Juzwik said. "I can't say that I wasn't a little afraid."

Fitchburg Police say they received "one or two" calls about the bear, but hadn't been able to locate it themselves, adding that they'd last heard that it was seen heading toward Madison. Madison Police stated that they could not confirm any calls about the bear.

NBC15's Marcus Aarsvold tweeted just after 3 p.m. that a bear was spotted in a tree in the Meadowood neighborhood.

A similar incident occurred Thursday night, when a Mt. Horeb Ring camera caught a black bear walking in the 300 block of N. Eighth Street.