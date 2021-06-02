Bear seen prowling Middleton

Middleton Police confirmed Wednesday that there was a 150- to 200-pound black bear prowling the city after residents reported seeing it near Lake Mendota earlier in the morning and in the Pheasant Branch Conservatory the day before.

The juvenile male bear was near Middleton Beach Road Wednesday and officers found bear footprints leading into the wooded area between the road and Allen Boulevard. Other reports indicated the bear might have entered the lake and swam away from shore.

The department's initial report about the bear this morning prompted another resident to tell police about seeing the bear early Tuesday morning in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy north of Century Avenue in the area behind Highland Way.

Julie Widholm, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said there are likely bears to the west and north of the Madison metro area, and it's unusual but not unheard of for one to reach a more urbanized area such as Middleton.

"The urban habitat isn't something that they're seeking to occupy, so the hope is that he'll move on," she said.