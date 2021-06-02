Bear seen prowling Middleton

Middleton Police confirmed Wednesday that there was a 150- to 200-pound black bear prowling the city after residents reported seeing it near Lake Mendota earlier in the morning and in the Pheasant Branch Conservatory the day before.
The juvenile male bear was near Middleton Beach Road Wednesday and officers found bear footprints leading into the wooded area between the road and Allen Boulevard. Other reports indicated the bear might have entered the lake and swam away from shore.
The department's initial report about the bear this morning prompted another resident to tell police about seeing the bear early Tuesday morning in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy north of Century Avenue in the area behind Highland Way.
Julie Widholm, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said there are likely bears to the west and north of the Madison metro area, and it's unusual but not unheard of for one to reach a more urbanized area such as Middleton.
"The urban habitat isn't something that they're seeking to occupy, so the hope is that he'll move on," she said.
She estimated the bear is a little more than a year old and likely just wandered out of its more rural environs while foraging for food. There's no indication, she said, that it's been in the area for a long time and become acclimated to an urban environment, and at this point the agency isn't planning to take any action to remove it because it will likely go away on its own.
Police, the Fire Department and workers with the DNR searched for the bear Wednesday morning, and police captured squad- and body-camera footage of the animal, including as it came out of the lake.
Bears usually avoid humans, according to the DNR, but people who find them around their homes should get to a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path, and make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn, or banging pots and pans.
People confronted by bears are advised against running. Instead, they should slowly back away without turning their backs on the animals, the DNR said. Playing dead is not advised; fighting back if the bear attacks is.