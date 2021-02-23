Basement fire displaces 4 residents, pets from Southwest Side duplex, authorities say

A basement fire Monday morning displaced four residents and pets from their Southwest Side duplex, the Madison Fire Department reported.

An occupant of the duplex in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace called 911 just before 8:30 a.m., crews were dispatched at 8:31 a.m., arrived at 8:35 a.m., and had the fire under control at 8:41 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Fire Station 7 personnel found smoke showing from the eaves when they arrived, and Engine Co. 9 and Engine Co. 4 searched both sides of the duplex and confirmed all occupants were out, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 7 stretched a 300-foot pre-connect line into the basement and extinguished the seat of the fire, which extended into the walls and void spaces above the basement, Schuster said.

The blaze caused extensive damage and displaced the four occupants and their pets, who were assisted by the Red Cross, while the occupants of the neighboring duplex were able to return home, Schuster said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A bit later on Monday morning, a fire damaged a garage in the 100 block of West Lakeside Street, Schuster said in a separate report.