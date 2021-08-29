Bartender 608 wants to cater your cocktails, hassle-free

When a person submits the form, Crowell sets up a phone call or video chat to discuss the quote and make any changes.

Customers must supply the alcohol themselves, as Crowell can serve alcohol but doesn’t currently hold a license to sell it. For a while, she had a liquor license through the town of Blooming Grove, but now, with the business officially registered in Madison, the license prices have so far seemed too steep for her budget.

Still, she helps customers plan how much alcohol they’ll need. “People need to understand that at an open bar, people are going to drink a little bit more,” Crowell said.

As far as she can tell, no other event company in the state offers instant quotes. “Since I wear all the hats for the company, that 25 to 30 hours a week saves me a lot of time to put elsewhere in the business,” Crowell said.