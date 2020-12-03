Barrymore, Overture, Garver, Liquid among venues splitting $15 million

Michael Hierl, who owns Liquid, 624 University Ave., recognized as a top college town electronic dance music venue, calls the funding a lifeline since the 13,000-square-foot Liquid and his smaller venue, Ruby, have generated no revenue since closing in mid-March.

The money isn't going to solve the issues are venues facing, Hierl said, adding that he and other venue owners are waiting on action through the federal Save our Stages Act, or the SOS Act, introduced in the U.S. Senate in July. The bill authorizes the Small Business Administration to make grants to eligible live venue operators, producers, promoters and talent representatives.

Hierl said the federal Paycheck Protection Program money given out during the summer was focused on getting people back to work, and venues that couldn't operate, also couldn't give employees back their jobs.

"The Save our Stages Act is really critical to us," he said. "Not only to help get us somewhere close to being able to survive, but there's a lot of people in the live music entertainment ecosystem that weren't eligible for the state grants," including local promoters.