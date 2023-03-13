The barricades on four northern Wisconsin roads in Lac du Flambeau were removed Monday the town and the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reached a temporary agreement designed to provide time for a permanent solution.

Under a proposal from the tribe that was approved Saturday on a 3-0 vote by the Lac du Flambeau town board, the town agreed to pay the tribe $60,000 and the roads would stay open for 90 days.

Easements on the roads expired more than 10 years ago, which led the tribe on Jan. 31 to block portions of town roads that cross sections of tribal land. The town said it delivered its documents to the tribe on Monday morning and the roads opened a short time later.

“To be crystal clear, the tribe still expects compensation for unauthorized land use and disregard of our private property,” Tribal President John D. Johnson, Sr. said in a statement released Monday. "This includes expenses incurred over 10 years as well as terms to protect tribal lands from unauthorized use, so future generations of tribal Membership can live peacefully without worry. We hope this encourages impacted property owners to press for immediate action by the town and the involved title insurance companies to resolve this matter."

Attempts to reach town board members or the town clerk were unsuccessful Monday.

Property owners expressed relief they can now access their property but remain concerned that reaching a permanent solution could still be a complicated process that may surpass the 90-day agreement.

"The tribe asked for $60,000 in ransom and the town is paying it," said Mike Hornbostel, who along with Marsha Panfil, purchased their home on Ross Allen Lake in 2019 but were never told of the easement for East Ross Allen Lake Lane. Hornbostel is suing the town and wants it to buy his property.

"Considering it's been the same players for the past 10 years I would say no," Hornbostel said when asked if he is encouraged by the temporary agreement. "Unless the tribe actually sits down and tells people exactly what they they want I don't expect an agreement. All they’ve done is played games so I expect the roads to be closed in 30 days."

The Lac du Flambeau have inhabited this area since 1745 with the reservation established by treaties in the mid-1800s. But within the reservation are private properties that are part of the town of Lac du Flambeau, not the reservation. These properties were created following the 1887 passage of the Dawes Act by Congress. The act, according to the Milwaukee Public Museum, was an attempt to assimilate Native Americans into the concept of western living by dividing up the reservations so each family could own its own farm rather than the whole reservation being owned communally.

But with the land too poor to support agriculture, many Native Americans sold their plots to lumber companies or non-tribal members, including developers. The easements for Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane and East Ross Allen Lake Lane were established in 1964 and expired in 2014, according to town records. The easement for Elsie Lake Lane was established in 1961 and expired in 2011.

“The town and the involved title insurance companies, and in some cases realtors who sold unknowing property owners land without clear title, appear to have ignored or disregarded the private property rights associated with tribal lands,” Johnson said. “This likely influenced the town and title companies decisions on whether they would negotiate in good faith, meaning they accept and take responsibility for their actions or in-actions in informing property owners of easements.”

Mary Possin and her husband, John Disch, purchased their property on 47-acre Elsie Lake in 2017 with no knowledge of the easement for Elsie Lake Lane. Because the private property was created due to acts by the federal government, Possin, a former Monona resident, said she doesn't think a permanent fix will come due to negotiations between the town and the tribe.

"I'm cautiously hopeful," Possin said Monday afternoon. "I personally think it's going to take a federal solution for this. The federal government created this problem before the turn of the century and I think the federal government needs to step in and help solve it now."

Photos: Scenes from snow-covered California