Barn a total loss in fire at Sun Prairie farm, but no animals harmed

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE — A barn collapsed in a fire Friday at Statz Brothers Farms in the town of Sun Prairie, but no people or animals were injured.

Crews from several area fire departments responded to the fire, and the barn collapsed early on, officials said. As of about 6 p.m., there was an excavator on site to remove debris.

Owner Joe Statz and wife Lisa Statz said the structure was a commodity shed with straw and cornstalk inside. Joe said it's believed a tractor inside the building started the fire, and the structure is a total loss.

About 120 animals were on the other side of the shed and were moved as a result of the fire, but none were harmed. A worker saw the fire and reported it.

"The bales, we put a lot of time and effort to get them in the barn. But if that's all we lost, we're happy. No cattle, nobody got hurt, that's all that matters," Joe said.

The Statzes live across the street from the farm and watched from inside their front door for a while as crews worked, their Christmas lights still twinkling.

This isn't the first time the family farm has experienced a fire over the holidays, according to Lisa. About 26 years ago, they lost the shop across the street to a fire on Dec. 22.

"So at least this time it waited until after Christmas," she said.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department was the primary department to respond. The Dane, McFarland, Marshall, DeForest, Cottage Grove, Lake Mills, Waunakee, Deerfield, Waterloo and Truax fire departments were assisting.

Part of Highway VV was closed Friday evening as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.