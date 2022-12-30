 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUN PRAIRIE | BARN FIRE

Barn a total loss in fire at Sun Prairie farm, but no animals harmed

Barn fire

Farm owner Joe Statz said it's believed that a tractor inside a commodity shed started the fire. The structure is a total loss.

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE — A barn collapsed in a fire Friday at Statz Brothers Farms in the town of Sun Prairie, but no people or animals were injured.

Crews from several area fire departments responded to the fire, and the barn collapsed early on, officials said. As of about 6 p.m., there was an excavator on site to remove debris.

Aerial view of the aftermath of a house explosion in the village of Oregon on Oct. 21, 2022. The explosion destroyed one house and set another on fire.

Owner Joe Statz and wife Lisa Statz said the structure was a commodity shed with straw and cornstalk inside. Joe said it's believed a tractor inside the building started the fire, and the structure is a total loss.

About 120 animals were on the other side of the shed and were moved as a result of the fire, but none were harmed. A worker saw the fire and reported it.

"The bales, we put a lot of time and effort to get them in the barn. But if that's all we lost, we're happy. No cattle, nobody got hurt, that's all that matters," Joe said.

The Statzes live across the street from the farm and watched from inside their front door for a while as crews worked, their Christmas lights still twinkling.

Barn fire

Firefighters work to extinguish a barn fire Friday at Statz Brothers Farms in Sun Prairie that brought multiple departments to the scene. The barn collapsed, but no animals were hurt.

This isn't the first time the family farm has experienced a fire over the holidays, according to Lisa. About 26 years ago, they lost the shop across the street to a fire on Dec. 22.

"So at least this time it waited until after Christmas," she said.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department was the primary department to respond. The Dane, McFarland, Marshall, DeForest, Cottage Grove, Lake Mills, Waunakee, Deerfield, Waterloo and Truax fire departments were assisting.

Part of Highway VV was closed Friday evening as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Olivia Herken is an education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She is a former local government and political reporter for the La Crosse Tribune, and a graduate of the UW-Madison School of Journalism.

