Baraboo group adds to reward in deaths of 2 whooping cranes

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and other donors, including the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo — are offering $11,000 in rewards for information about whoever shot and killed two endangered whooping cranes about a year apart.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information about whoever killed one in Jefferson Davis Parish in November, and another $6,000 for tips leading to arrest and conviction in a November 2018 killing.

A 1½-year-old crane’s body was found Nov. 15 in a rice and crawfish field in the town of Elton in Jefferson Davis Parish, Adam Einck, spokesman for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ enforcement division, said Friday. A necropsy determined that it had been shot and killed a day or two earlier. It had been released in December 2018.

Einck said there’s also still a $6,000 reward out for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot a whooping crane between Crowley and Rayne in Acadia Parish in November 2018. That area is about 28 miles southwest of Elton.

State, federal and private groups have been working since 2011 to create a self-sustaining Louisiana flock of the 5-foot-tall birds. A total of 158 cranes have been released in southwest Louisiana, and an estimated 75 — including three chicks hatched in the wild — are alive.

