Continuing an upward climb, the number of bald eagle nests in Wisconsin for 2018 set a new record at 1,695 nests occupied by breeding adults, the state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
The number for last year beats out the previous high of 1,590 nests recorded for 2017, representing a 6.6 percent increase, the DNR said. For the first time in at least half of a century, a nest was found in Walworth County, according to the DNR, making Milwaukee County the only one of the state's 72 counties without a documented nest.
The state first started taking detailed records of bald eagle nests in 1974 when only 108 were documented that year, the DNR said.
In 1997, the bald eagle was removed from Wisconsin's endangered species list, and it was taken off the federal list in 2007.
The most nests in 2018 was recorded in Vilas County at 172 with the 154 nests in Oneida County coming in second. Laura Jaskiewicz, a research scientist for the DNR, said there were 14 recorded nests in Dane County for 2018.