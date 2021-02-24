Balcony fire put out before spreading to West Side apartment building, authorities says

A balcony fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials was extinguished before spreading to a West Side apartment building on Sunday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on a second-story balcony of an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Gammon Road, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Engine Co. 12 arrived first to find fire and smoke on the balcony and knocked down the flames from the outside of the building, before the blaze could extend into the attic space or elsewhere in the building, Schuster said.

No residents were displaced and damage was estimated at about $10,000, Schuster said.

Through witness statements and examination of physical evidence, the department’s Fire Investigation Team determined the blaze was caused by smoking materials that were improperly discarded into a wood planter box, igniting the soil and/or wood planter, with the fire extending to the balcony rail, vinyl siding, and underlying wood framing, Schuster said.

Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.