A Bagley man died Monday after a boating incident on the backwaters of the Mississippi River near the River of Lakes Campground in Bagley, according to the Grant County Coroner's office.

According to Grant County Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg, a witness reported around 3 p.m. Monday that 68-year-old Michael Coon, of Bagley, had fallen out of his boat and was seen swimming after it.

Bystanders used a canoe in an effort to aid Coon, who was found unconscious in the water and taken to shore, where life saving measures were performed until emergency personnel arrived. Fuerstenberg said Coon was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

Coon was transported to Crossing Rivers Health Center in Prairie du Chien, where he was pronounced dead.

West Grant EMS, Bagely First Responders, Glen Haven First Responders, the Grant County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Coon's death has been ruled as accidental by the Grant County Coroner's Office.

