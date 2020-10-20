Badgers football looms — along with worries that it will further boost COVID-19

Three days before the kickoff to a delayed and abbreviated Badgers football season, local public health officials are taking steps to reduce alcohol-fueled, game-day coronavirus transmission and Big Ten city mayors are urging the conference to align its metrics for canceling games with their host communities'.
Public Health Madison and Dane County did walk-throughs last week of Regent Street businesses in Madison — near Camp Randall Stadium, where the Badgers will host Illinois beginning at 7 p.m. Friday — to make sure bars weren't behaving as restaurants and allowing indoor dining.
As a result, four establishments that traditionally draw big crowds on game days — The Red Zone, Sconniebar, Jordan's Big 10 Pub and Lucky's 1313 — were initially deemed bars illegally operating as restaurants. Each posted announcements to their Facebook pages last week about having to temporarily close or alter operations to come into compliance with the county's current COVID-19 public health order.
Dane County Emergency Order #9 considers bars to be establishments that draw less than 50% of revenue from food sales. They are not allowed to serve people indoors but can offer food for carryout. Restaurants are allowed to serve people indoors up to 25% of their official capacity.
After Public Health's action last week, Sconniebar and Jordan's submitted sales information showing they qualified as restaurants, Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said Monday.
On Monday, mayors from 11 of the 14 cities with Big Ten college football teams, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, sent a letter to the conference asking that it "work with local and county health officials in these communities to define a population positivity rate, where hosting a football game that would bring increased activity into the community is no longer safe to do."
Support Local Journalism
"We do not expect this metric to be in line with the current standard for the team," the letter says, "however, similar standards being applied to the communities this will affect is necessary to keep people safe."
Mattes said health officers in Big Ten cities are still determining what metrics they'd like to see teams use when deciding whether to cancel a game, and "one or multiple metrics should be released later this week."
The current Dane County order bans outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people, but does not apply to campus, which is considered state property. It is also not so detailed as to identify a specific COVID-19 positivity rate that should result in the cancellation of events.
Public Health does, however, provide a weekly snapshots of metrics used to decide whether to loosen or tighten local restrictions. The most recent snapshot, released Thursday, shows three of nine metrics being met. Less than 5% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, for example, but contact-tracing goals aren't being met.
The mayors also asked the conference to announce game times and schedules "as early as possible" and to limit the number of late afternoon and evening games, "as these start times are associated with increased activity," such as large gatherings and drinking.
The Big Ten did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.
This story will be updated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.