Badgers football looms — along with worries that it will further boost COVID-19

On Monday, mayors from 11 of the 14 cities with Big Ten college football teams, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, sent a letter to the conference asking that it "work with local and county health officials in these communities to define a population positivity rate, where hosting a football game that would bring increased activity into the community is no longer safe to do."

"We do not expect this metric to be in line with the current standard for the team," the letter says, "however, similar standards being applied to the communities this will affect is necessary to keep people safe."

Mattes said health officers in Big Ten cities are still determining what metrics they'd like to see teams use when deciding whether to cancel a game, and "one or multiple metrics should be released later this week."

The current Dane County order bans outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people, but does not apply to campus, which is considered state property. It is also not so detailed as to identify a specific COVID-19 positivity rate that should result in the cancellation of events.