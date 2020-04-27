You are the owner of this article.
Badger State Trail being detoured to build bridge over Highway PD
Badger State Trail being detoured to build bridge over Highway PD

Badger State Trail bike path detour
City of Fitchburg

The Badger State Trail is being detoured until the end of August to build a new bridge over Highway PD, the city of Fitchburg said.

The new bridge is part of the reconstruction of Highway PD (McKee Road), Bill Balke, Fitchburg senior transportation engineer, said in a statement.

Signs will be posted along the detour to alert cyclists of route changes.

Those heading north on the trail will be diverted onto Sub Zero Parkway to Commerce Park Drive to Cottonwood Street, then use the Military Ridge Trail to the Bike Roundabout to regain access to the Badger State Trail.

Those heading south on the trail will be diverted onto the Military Ridge Trail, then exit onto Cottonwood Street to Commerce Park Drive to Sub Zero Parkway to regain access onto the Badger State Trail.

Cyclists who use Seminole Highway are encouraged to use the detour route because the construction on Seminole Highway around McKee Road will cause the lanes to narrow to 11 feet, with one lane of travel in each direction.

