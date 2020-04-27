Badger State Trail being detoured to build bridge over Highway PD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Badger State Trail is being detoured until the end of August to build a new bridge over Highway PD, the city of Fitchburg said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The new bridge is part of the reconstruction of Highway PD (McKee Road), Bill Balke, Fitchburg senior transportation engineer, said in a statement.

Signs will be posted along the detour to alert cyclists of route changes.

Those heading north on the trail will be diverted onto Sub Zero Parkway to Commerce Park Drive to Cottonwood Street, then use the Military Ridge Trail to the Bike Roundabout to regain access to the Badger State Trail.

Those heading south on the trail will be diverted onto the Military Ridge Trail, then exit onto Cottonwood Street to Commerce Park Drive to Sub Zero Parkway to regain access onto the Badger State Trail.

Cyclists who use Seminole Highway are encouraged to use the detour route because the construction on Seminole Highway around McKee Road will cause the lanes to narrow to 11 feet, with one lane of travel in each direction.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.