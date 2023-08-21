A dramatic crash involving a Badger Bus caused a brief and limited power outage on Madison's Southeast Side.

The Madison Fire Department said that shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday a coach bus, with no passengers, struck and toppled a tree, damaged a street light pole, took out a power pole and then hit and damaged a second tree at 4802 Dutch Mill Road, which is near a park and ride lot just off the Beltline and east of Stoughton Road.

The bus came to a rest on the terrace of the westbound side of the road with power lines presumed to be charged lying over the bus. Firefighters were able to establish phone contact with the driver, who was advised to stay inside the bus until the power lines were deemed safe.

A 110 degree heat index could help Madison see its hottest day in a decade A series of warning and advisories have been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for all of southern Wisconsinb.

That required Madison Gas & Electric to respond, cut power to the lines and then cut them away so they could be untangled from tree branches that were resting near the bus exit. Firefighters removed the branches and the bus driver was able to safely exit the vehicle, said Cynthia Schuster, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

The driver reported no serious injuries and indicated she would transport herself to a clinic for further medical evaluation, Schuster said.

The incident also closed a stretch of Dutch Mill Road while an entrance to a nearby mobile home park was also blocked off. One nearby household also reported losing power. The crash remains under investigation by Madison police.