Wisconsin farmers are getting frustrated with all the bad weather in the state, with wind, cold, rain, snow and frost keeping harvest duties on the back burner.
"Fields were still too wet to access, keeping field work to a minimum," according to the crop progress report for the week ending Oct. 14.
The report is a product of the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Only 1.5 days out of 7.0 were suitable for field work, with rain and above normal temperatures to start the week, followed by strong winds, rain and a cold front that dropped temperatures below freezing, causing widespread frost.
"Nothing is happening in the fields right now, except for a few people battling the mud to get silage off before it's too far gone," a Door/Kewaunee County report said.
The weather forecast this week is full of sunny days, so that should help dry fields and bring moisture content down in the corn and soybean crops.
"Corn and bean dry down has been at a standstill," a Fond du Lac/Washington County report said. "Producers who haven't reported mold issues are measuring 22-24 percent moisture in corn and 17-19 percent in beans."
The corn crop statewide was rated 69 percent good to excellent, with 93 percent of the crop mature. Corn harvested for grain was 19 percent complete and corn for silage was 92 percent harvested.
The soybean crop was rated 70 percent good to excellent, with 95 percent of the crop dropping leaves. The harvest was 21 percent complete.
Potatoes were 84 percent harvested, 63 percent of the winter wheat crop was planted and 45 percent emerged.
The fourth cutting of alfalfa was 90 percent complete, pasture was rated 59 percent good to excellent, and fall tillage was 16 percent complete.
"A hard frost over the weekend put an end to the growing season," a Chippewa County report said. "Concerns are growing that manure applications won't happen this fall if crops can't be harvested soon and soil conditions freeze up around Thanksgiving."
Soil moisture conditions stayed very wet, with topsoil moisture at 100 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture at 99 percent adequate to surplus.
Last year at this time, topsoil moisture statewide was 90 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture was 87 percent adequate to surplus.