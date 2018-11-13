The union representing members of the Verona Fire Department on Tuesday released a scathing report by an independent consultant that found the department riven by poor leadership and a lack of professionalism.
"Members (of the department) identified examples of ineffective, inadequate and frequently a complete lack of leadership within the department," according to the report by Dale Burke, senior associate at The Riseling Group, a Madison consulting firm. "The belief is leadership does not seek out or want input from subordinates."
Professionalism and accountability also were singled out by those interviewed by Burke. The interviews were done with command officers, full time firefighters and EMS, and interns.
The city paid for the report, which was released by members of Fire Fighters Local 311, the union representing full-time firefighters in the city. The report doesn't cite anyone by name but strongly implies the problems stem from fire chief is Joseph Giver. Giver could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
"There is an accepted lack of professionalism within the department and the perception of an overly-relaxed environment around the station," the report said.
Several department members called it "a toxic, hostile work environment, which wears on staff."
The report said the Verona department has a bad reputation statewide, "primarily because of a small number of individuals within the department who have behaved disrespectfully and unprofessionally both within the VFD, with members of the general public and with other outside mutual aid partners (police, fire, EMS)."
"These few members never take responsibility for their behavior and have never been held accountable, hiding behind the union for years," the report said.
