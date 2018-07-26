Public health officials are urging parents to schedule appointments for their students to get the immunizations needed to attend school and daycare, before appointments fill and shots can't be given in time.
School starts the first week of September, and while it's over five weeks away, it's not too early for kids to get their shots.
"If you haven't done so already, now is the time to check with your child's health care provider to find out what immunizations your child needs," said Diane McHugh, immunization coordinator for Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Students at three different levels of education should get shots: pre-K and kindergarten, sixth grade and college.
Wisconsin law requires students to be immunized against a variety of illnesses, from polio to hepatitis to diptheria, unless parents get a waiver.
"Do not wait to schedule an appointment," said Sally Zirbel-Donisch, health services coordinator for the Madison School District. "Many times, parents wait to schedule an appointment and find out they can't get an appointment in time for the start of school."
It's not just the young who need vaccines.
Students starting sixth grade are required to have a Tdap vaccine to prevent tetanus and whooping cough, and it's also recommended to get vaccinated against meningitis and HPV.
Shots are also recommended for kids starting college, including getting vaccinated against the flu plus the other shots normally given at an earlier age if the child is not yet vaccinated.
Parents can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry for a record of a child's immunizations.
Immunizations can be given at the same time as sports physicals and checkups are conducted, so ask your health care provider about it.
Public Health offers free shots, by appointment, to children who don't have health insurance or are on medical assistance or BadgerCare. Call 266-4821 to make an appointment.