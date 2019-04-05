Penguins are the best already, but when they are babies, it's even better.
Robben and Dassen, the two newest members of the African penguin family at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, are taking swimming lessons now, so they can show off to the public in the coming weeks.
The birds hatched Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, adding to the six other siblings who came from the same parents, part of the Species Survival Plan to preserve endangered species.
How did they get the names Robben and Dassen? Those are the names of two islands off the coast of South Africa that have active breeding penguin colonies.
"We are so excited to have Robben and Dassen as the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
"We take great pride in our education and conservation efforts at the zoo to save endangered species, so a huge thank you goes out to our staff for their commitment to keeping these penguin chicks healthy."
The newbies take about 90 days before they lose their down feather coat, a time when they literally have no protection from the cold and need to wait for their adult, waterproof feathers to come in.
Zoo staff will teach the penguins how to swim, and once they are lifeguard certified, will be let loose into the greater penguin community to make their debut to the public.
The penguin colony, without Robben and Dassen, will be on full display Saturday during Kids Day at the Zoo, with special events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including seal feeding and teddy bear story time.
Carousel and train rides will be free on Saturday, and kids 12 and under will each be treated with a free hot dog and ice cream treat.
The county-owned zoo on Madison's Near West Side just north of Vilas Park at 702 S. Randall Ave. is one of the last remaining free zoos in the country.