Baby orangutan coming to Vilas Zoo, could be born at end of May

A 31-year-old Bornean orangutan at Dane County's Vilas Zoo is pregnant and could give birth as early as the end of May, meaning a new baby orangutan will be coming to the zoo, officials said Thursday.
"We are looking forward to welcoming a new addition to our Zoo family,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Henry Vilas Zoo is a leader in orangutan conservation, and this pregnancy helps us support our goal of planning for species survival."
Bornean orangutans are critically endangered, meaning they're one of the most vulnerable species in the world. Illegal hunting and trading of orangutans threatens their survival.
Chelsea, the pregnant orangutan at Vilas Zoo, will be giving birth to her second offspring in the coming weeks, Vilas Zoo said. Her first baby, a male orangutan named Bob, is at the Oregon Zoo.
