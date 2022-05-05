Baby orangutan coming to Vilas Zoo, could be born at end of May

A 31-year-old Bornean orangutan at Dane County's Vilas Zoo is pregnant and could give birth as early as the end of May, meaning a new baby orangutan will be coming to the zoo, officials said Thursday.

"We are looking forward to welcoming a new addition to our Zoo family,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Henry Vilas Zoo is a leader in orangutan conservation, and this pregnancy helps us support our goal of planning for species survival."

Bornean orangutans are critically endangered, meaning they're one of the most vulnerable species in the world. Illegal hunting and trading of orangutans threatens their survival.

Chelsea, the pregnant orangutan at Vilas Zoo, will be giving birth to her second offspring in the coming weeks, Vilas Zoo said. Her first baby, a male orangutan named Bob, is at the Oregon Zoo.

Vilas Zoo will start "baby watch" for Chelsea starting May 22, the zoo said. She could give birth that day, or any time within the next several weeks after.

The zoo said it's providing care for Chelsea and she goes through the pregnancy, including weekly ultrasounds and weight tracking. The orangutan fetus is currently the size of a papaya, the zoo said.

In preparation for the new orangutan's arrival, Vilas Zoo is collecting donations so it can buy toys, snacks and other items for the baby primate.

The zoo is hosting a "baby shower" Saturday where visitors can hear about Chelsea's pregnancy, learn more about Bornean orangutans and make donations. The event will be at 10:30 a.m. at the zoo.

Vilas Zoo has faced recent controversy after the Wisconsin State Journal reported on allegations of racism, discrimination and animal neglect by the zoo’s only Black zookeepers, who resigned.

