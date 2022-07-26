Baby killed when semi crashes into house near Oshkosh

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. — A baby was killed when a semi veered off an interstate and crashed into a house in Winnebago County Monday, authorities said.
The crash happened about 6 p.m. when the semi left southbound Interstate 41, crashed through a fence, crossed a nearby frontage road and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh.
The baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old, officials said. The semi driver is a 63-year-old man from Little Chute who sustained minor injuries. Investigators were on the scene for more than 10 hours.
