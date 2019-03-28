Two baby goats in a garage were rescued by their owners Wednesday during a fire that destroyed both the garage and house in Clinton.
Fire officials said nobody was injured in the fire reported at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Highway 140 in the village of about 2,000 residents eight miles northeast of Beloit.
The residents saw fire in the garage and went to get the goats, but hay and straw in the garage fueled the flames.
First unit arriving on scene saw smoke and flame coming from the garage and reaching the roof of the house, assisted by strong winds.
Mutual aid was called for, with departments from the region assisting in fighting the blaze.
Damage was estimated at about $100,000. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
Highway 140 was closed for about three hours as crews worked at the fire scene.