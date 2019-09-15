The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who hit an Amish buggy early Sunday morning in Darlington and fled the scene.
Someone driving a vehicle struck the buggy from behind, throwing the buggy driver, Joseph King, 20, and his horse into a ditch near the 1700 block of Highway 81. The crash killed the horse, severely damaged the buggy and caused non-life threatening injuries to the driver, according to authorities in this southwestern Wisconsin county.
King found a nearby home where a 911 call was made shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Wisconsin's Amish population is the fourth largest in the U.S. Lafayette County is home to a small population of Plain people, settling in the area in 1999 and reaching the level of at least two church districts, according to Amish America.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Sheriff's Office at 608-776-4870.