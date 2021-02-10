 Skip to main content
Authorities responding to garage fire in village of Marshall
Marshall Fire Department 2 (copy)
GREG DIXON

Authorities are responding to a garage fire in the village of Marshall Wednesday, according to Dane County Communications.

The call for the fire on Canal Road came in at around 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson with the Dane County 911 Center said. Marshall fire and other area agencies are responding. 

The fire affected a single home, the residents of which all evacuated safely.

All lanes of Highway 73 at Canal Road have been blocked off since around 6:40 p.m., according to WisDOT, which estimated the closure lasting over two hours. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is assisting with redirecting traffic. 

