Authorities responding to garage fire in village of Marshall

Authorities are responding to a garage fire in the village of Marshall Wednesday, according to Dane County Communications.

The call for the fire on Canal Road came in at around 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson with the Dane County 911 Center said. Marshall fire and other area agencies are responding.

The fire affected a single home, the residents of which all evacuated safely.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All lanes of Highway 73 at Canal Road have been blocked off since around 6:40 p.m., according to WisDOT, which estimated the closure lasting over two hours. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is assisting with redirecting traffic.

See the whole series: The Great Divide: 10 years since Act 10

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.