Adams County authorities are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen Thursday morning.
Sariah Wetzel, 17, was reported missing by her family after last being seen in the early morning hours at her home in central Adams County.
Family members said she could be in the Cazenovia area or in Richland County.
She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sariah Wetzel should call the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 608-339-3304, toll free at 877-885-9977, or your local law enforcement agency.