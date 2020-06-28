You are the owner of this article.
Authorities investigating 2 separate house fires in towns of Albion, Burke
Authorities investigating 2 separate house fires in towns of Albion, Burke

Police tape
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two houses, one abandoned, were "fully engulfed" by separate fires in the towns of Albion and Burke early Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

A home was found on fire at 76 Menominee Drive in the town of Albion at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Jonathan Triggs said. Dane County deputies responded, along with other local fire departments, and found all the home's residents had evacuated themselves safely. The homeowner estimated total damage of the home and vehicles to be about $290,000. 

Shortly before, an abandoned house at 5421 Lien Road in the town of Burke was found on fire at around 1:58 a.m. Saturday, Triggs said. The owner of the property estimated total damage to be $20,000. Dane County deputies responded to the fire along with Madison and Sun Prairie fire departments. 

Both fires are still under investigation, Triggs said. 

