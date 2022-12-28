Authorities identify woman whose body was pulled from Rock River

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was pulled from the Rock River in Rock County on Friday.

Billie S. Lin, 54, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Lin’s body was recovered from the Rock River in the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of Rock. Preliminary results of a forensic examination completed on Saturday confirmed that Lin died from drowning, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Rescue crews searched for the woman for nearly six hours Friday after receiving a report of a woman who had fallen through the ice, before finding her body around 5:30 p.m., Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.

Crews initially could not find the woman and later located her body underneath the ice of the river, Rossmiller said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

