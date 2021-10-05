Authorities identify man killed in tree trimming accident in town of Pleasant Springs

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the tree trimmer who was killed after coming in contact with a power line as a 50-year-old Madison man, Monday evening.
The Medical Examiner's Office said Gary A. Hall was working with a trimming service in the town of Pleasant Springs on Sept. 28. Hall was in the bucket of a bucket truck when he hit a power line, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Emergency responders were called to the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive around 12:20 p.m. for the seriously injured man and transported him to UW Hospital where he later died, Schaffer said.
Preliminary results of a forensic examination confirm that Hall died from injuries sustained in the incident, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
