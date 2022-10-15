 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify Madison man killed by Dane County deputy

RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

The Dane County Medical Examiner identified Quantaze D. Campbell, 46, of Madison, as the man shot and killed by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy on Thursday night. 

The Medical Examiner confirmed that Campbell died from "firearm related injuries." 

The deputy shot Campbell while making "contact with a vehicle” at the Windsor Super 8 hotel on the 4500 block of Lake Circle at 6:10 p.m., the DOJ said in a statement. 

The DOJ, who is leading the investigation into Campbell's shooting, has not given further details on the moments leading up to the incident, the name of the deputy or how many times Campbell was shot or where. 

According to court records, Campbell had a warrant out for his arrest since Sept. 20 for missing a court date for charges of being party to a theft between 10,000 and 100,000. 

