Authorities fight fires at town of Montrose barn, Mazomanie residence, Portage garage

Authorities fought fires overnight at a town of Montrose barn, a Mazomanie residence, and a Portage garage.

At about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire crews from Belleville, Fitchburg, Monticello, New Glarus, Oregon and Verona responded to a barn fire in the 6700 block of Purcell Road in the town of Montrose, Lt. Brenda Reinen said in a statement.

No animals were injured, but the barn was considered a total loss with damage estimated at about $30,000, Reinen said.

The cause remains under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, Reinen said.

At about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Dane County deputies and fire crews from Black Earth and Mazomanie responded to a structure fire on Appleby Circle in Mazomanie, Reinen said in a statement.

The single-occupancy residence sustained about $50,000 in damage. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Reinen said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, Reinen said.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the Portage Fire Department was sent to 225 Brady Street on a report of a garage fire, Fire Chief Troy Haase said in a statement.

Fire crews found heavy fire conditions with fire blowing out of the garage gable. Firefighters were able to attack the blaze from multiple sides and control it before the garage was a total loss, Haase said.

No injuries were reported and the cause is undetermined, Haase said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.