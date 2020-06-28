Atwood Barbershop to make a move, double in size

Christian Castro gets more than just a haircut when he goes to Atwood Barbershop.
“It’s a community place, so I think it’s more than just a barbershop,” said Castro. “It’s the kind of place where people go to just enjoy spending time with their barber. There are a lot of people who go to the barbershop just to talk — about news, sports, or something else.”
Atwood Barbershop, currently at 2140 Atwood Ave., is moving to a new space on Aug. 1. The new location will be close by, just two doors down in the former Eyeopia on the corner of Atwood Avenue and Division Street. It will be twice as large as their original location.
Owner Terry Moss had been searching for the right place to expand for some time. When Eyeopia closed its Atwood location in March before the pandemic, Moss jumped at the opportunity.
Moss plans to hire more people to fill out the new space. Five barbers currently work at Atwood Barbershop, and they’re hoping to add an apprentice and another barber. Moss wanted more floor space for both clients and barbers to be more comfortable.
Moss first started barbering when he got his license in 2010. He started by renting a chair in the space he’s in now, and when the original owners left, he stayed on. He and his wife purchased 2140 Atwood in 2013, and they are now looking for a tenant to replace them.
Sales at Atwood Barbershop are just about back up to pre-COVID levels, said Moss.
“We’re able to get more cuts in because we have more talented barbers,” he said.
Castro, who is from Mexico City, said part of what attracts him to the shop is the barbers themselves.
“The barbershop staff represents different races and ethnicities,” said Castro. “They create a good atmosphere, and they have a strong connection to the community.”
The shop’s motto “passion over paycheck” is painted prominently on a mural inside. Moss grew up in the neighborhood, and shows his commitment to giving back through supporting a local Little League team and holding neighborhood cookouts. He gives away free back-to-school haircuts and backpacks filled with school supplies for kids every fall.
Moss has a strong connection with both the other barbers and their clients.
“Yeah, we’re close. They come to talk to us about everything,” Moss said. “We all exchange text messages and phone numbers, and call. We’re a pretty close-knit shop.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.