Atwood Barbershop to make a move, double in size

Christian Castro gets more than just a haircut when he goes to Atwood Barbershop.

“It’s a community place, so I think it’s more than just a barbershop,” said Castro. “It’s the kind of place where people go to just enjoy spending time with their barber. There are a lot of people who go to the barbershop just to talk — about news, sports, or something else.”

Atwood Barbershop, currently at 2140 Atwood Ave., is moving to a new space on Aug. 1. The new location will be close by, just two doors down in the former Eyeopia on the corner of Atwood Avenue and Division Street. It will be twice as large as their original location.

Owner Terry Moss had been searching for the right place to expand for some time. When Eyeopia closed its Atwood location in March before the pandemic, Moss jumped at the opportunity.

Moss plans to hire more people to fill out the new space. Five barbers currently work at Atwood Barbershop, and they’re hoping to add an apprentice and another barber. Moss wanted more floor space for both clients and barbers to be more comfortable.