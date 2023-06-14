Atwood Avenue was closed and residents were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a natural gas leak from construction work, authorities reported.
Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the incident in the 3800 block of Atwood Avenue at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday and arrived at 7:32 a.m., with MGE also called to the scene, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
As of about 9:20 a.m., firefighters had evacuated a 300-foot radius downwind of the area with the help of the Monona Fire Department and Madison police, Schuster said.
Inbound traffic on Atwood Avenue was closed starting at Cottage Grove Road, and Metro Transit buses have been diverted from the area, Schuster said.
How the construction work caused the leak was not reported and no further details were available.
