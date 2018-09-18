A Janesville man who was seriously injured Sept. 9 when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle has died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Cory Williams, 41, died Saturday, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said. Williams had been taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison after the crash.
Williams was driving on the Cheese Country Trail in the town of Gratiot when he lost control of the ATV, the vehicle rolling several times.
Heidi Weber, 28, Monroe, was a passenger on the ATV and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol and careless driving were considered factors in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.