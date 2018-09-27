Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel says he fears sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have become so politicized that victims won't come forward any more.
Meanwhile Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers voiced support for the woman who is accusing Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault. Evers tweeted Thursday that Christine Blasey Ford's testimony "shows remarkable courage and bravery. I thank her for coming forward and sharing her story."
He also tweeted "#IBelieveSurvivors."
His opponent, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, was more reserved, issuing a statement through his spokesman Tom Evenson, that said: "Governor Walker believes this is a very serious issue and it should be treated as such by the United States Senate."
Evers and Walker issued their comments during Ford's testimony Thursday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, before Kavanaugh appeared before the panel.
Schimel told reporters Thursday that the allegations against Kavanaugh have become a "political football." He's worried sex assault survivors won't come forward because they're afraid they'll be caught up in a similar mix.
He adds he doesn't envy anyone trying to determine the truth about the Kavanaugh allegations because it's become such a political game.
Schimel signed a letter in July urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Kavanaugh. He said Thursday Kavanaugh is qualified to serve on the high court. He says Kavanaugh has served honorably as a federal appellate judge but the Senate faces a difficult challenge as it considers confirmation.