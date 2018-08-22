Attention cyclists and pedestrians: If you're planning on using the trail intersection known as the bicycle roundabout, you're out of luck.
Monday evening's storm that shattered the state's rainfall record has shut down the section of the Capital City Trail between Fish Hatchery Road and the Badger State/Cannonball/Capital City trail intersection known as the bicycle roundabout, according to an announcement from the city of Fitchburg.
Cyclists and pedestrians are required to use alternate routes of travel during the closure.
Dane County Parks Department placed barricades on the trail and working to clear the downed trees.
However, washed-out sections of the trail on either side of the Longford Terrace underpass tunnel will require construction, which could mean this section of the trail remaining closed for several weeks.
To find alternative routes or additional information, visit: http://go.madison.com/trail-routes.