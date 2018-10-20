JEFFERSON — Significantly fewer fans were milling about the Warriors and Wizards Festival — formerly the Harry Potter Festival — in Jefferson on Saturday, and many blamed the abysmal weather for the low turnout.
The National Weather Service said 30 mph sustained winds with gusts of about 40 mph and intermittent bursts of soft hail were found around Jefferson, which marred the experience for the attendees as they walked between vendor booths, fantasy- and science fiction-themed attractions and downtown shops.
The festival came under scrutiny last year after 50,000 people attended the event in the city, which has a population of 8,000. Long lines, crowded buses and over-hyped attractions disappointed many attendees, but a former spokesman for the festival said earlier this month that those problems had been solved.
Several vendors and attendees said the weather likely drove away potential visitors. Festival organizers did not return requests for comment Saturday.
The festival, which started Friday, will continue Sunday at various locations around Jefferson.
The Jefferson Police Department didn’t have a crowd estimate on Saturday, but the festival locations around the city were sparsely occupied, and those who attended last year noted the difference.
Erica Finger of Jefferson and her niece Ava Finger, 12, came to the festival for their third time — it was held in Edgerton in 2015 and 2016 before moving to Jefferson last year. Erica Finger said she was more impressed with the festival this year because of the number of attractions available, including visits with comic book artists and actors who appeared in the “Harry Potter” movies, laser light shows, live music and a tournament of the “Harry Potter” sport Quidditch.
“I think the layout this year is much better, but it’s a lot colder,” Erica Finger said.
Sara Ariss of Johnson Creek, who brought her three children, 12-year-old Keegan, 9-year-old Rowan and 7-year-old Amira, to the festival, said their favorite part was the activities set up in the Jefferson Public Library, where they took part in an “herbology” class modeled after the “Harry Potter” books.
Ariss said she was disappointed by the festival this year. She said that when she and her children attended last year, they didn’t have many expectations, but the advertisements for this year’s festival set her hopes too high.
“I feel like the organizers are in over their heads,” Ariss said. She also said bad weather likely wouldn’t have made people who had been excited about the festival stay home.
Some vendors, including Julianne Moss and Claude Weidner, packed up their booths early in the afternoon because of the winds that knocked down their tents and blew some of their wares to the ground. Both said they planned to return Sunday to continue selling.
Moss, of Beaver Dam, who sells chainmail jewelry under the business name Elemental Maille, said she had designed some “Harry Potter”-themed pieces specifically for the event but packed up her jewelry and sealed up her tent because it was difficult to keep everything standing. She said there also weren’t many people passing by the vendors’ booths.
Weidner, of Appleton, who makes art using high-voltage electric currents under the business name Etched Lightning, said he hadn’t set up his booth Friday because he had been building display stands for the wooden plaques. The wind proved too much for his setup, as the gusts blew it away.
“Most of them were on the ground,” Weidner said of his pieces.
The weather was also affecting sales at the Council of Performing Arts fundraising booth, President Peg Beyer said, which had some merchandise for sale, as well as beer and hot chocolate.
“People don’t feel like drinking beer, but the hot chocolate has been selling well,” Beyer said.
Nick Jackson of Madison, who owns The Seedy Merchant with his wife Caitlin, said traffic to their booth was drastically lower than last year. They had also been at the festival last year and sold many of their homemade candles and jewelry pieces, and they spent a lot of time making more items for this year.
He said many customers who did stop by made purchases, but those sales will have to be weighed against the time and effort of making pieces and traveling, as well as the $300 vendor registration fee.
“It’s disappointing, I’m not going to lie,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to keep spirits up.”