When residents at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge gather on Sunday for music and a sing-along at the East Side retirement community, they’ll be treated to tunes that fit this week’s theme: Streets.

They can sing to “On the Street Where You Live,” from the musical “My Fair Lady.” And hear the “Basin Street Blues” plus the theme to the TV show “Hill Street Blues.” Then join in on the John Denver classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

At the piano will be Donna Anderson, a musical force at Prairie Ridge who shares her talent and skills every week at the 45-minute sing-alongs, as well as for many other events for her fellow seniors. In 2022, Anderson became the first person to receive an Outstanding Service Award for her work on both campuses of Oakwood Village, including University Woods on the West Side and Prairie Ridge on the Far East Side. When there is a need for music, she’s there.

She plays at family weddings and funerals, art shows, birthdays and other events for the retirement community. Each Wednesday, she drives across town to Oakwood Village University Woods to play piano at dinnertime for the residents in the assisted-living unit. The activity directors whom she collaborates with there have been “outstanding to work with,” she said, “and that keeps me going over there.”

She also organizes spelling bees, serves on the editorial team of the monthly Oakwood Village newsletter, and is part of a newly formed reader’s theater group. For more than a decade, she’s run a series of documentary film screenings.

“I feel like I’m a very solitary person, and people may be surprised when I say that,” she said. “Because when I’m leading a group I’m pretty extroverted. But (for the piano concerts) I love the planning of the music, the practicing” and other behind-the-scenes work. “When I’m doing my music stuff, I’m in heaven.”

For the Sunday sing-alongs at Prairie Ridge, Anderson’s husband, Jack, assists her by printing out the lyrics and then projects them on a large screen so participants can read the words and sing along.

Anderson keeps her music library in two drawers of a filing cabinet packed with songs in a vast array of styles. They’re all catalogued on her computer by keyword so she can sort and select pieces by category.

The lineup for the week of July 4, for example, was centered on the theme “Our Country and Others,” and featured both patriotic American and international tunes.

That was followed by a program of songs about U.S. states, then cities. And this week, streets.

Anderson, 80, has been using her musical talents as a volunteer for decades. It started 30 year ago when she was working as a church organist and choral director. “I came across a hymn and it just kind of hit me,” she said. “It said, ‘A heart needs to be giving,’ or something like that, and I thought, ‘Hmm, I think I need to volunteer.’”

She began giving her time at an elder-care day center. “I played the piano, gave art classes” and created games and activities for participants, she said. A short time later, she went back to school to earn a master’s degree in English and started teaching writing classes.

Anderson grew up in Sheboygan, where her mother played a bit of piano by ear. Her older sister tried playing for a while, and though she didn’t stick with it, she inspired young Donna to start playing at age 5.

“I figure I started to read music before I learned to read” books, she said.

She’d often practice the piano right after dinner — because it was a way to get out of washing the dishes.

“It doesn’t get me out of washing the dishes as an adult, but as a kid, it did,” she said.

At 14, Donna wanted to learn to play the organ, and within months she was substituting as church organist at her UCC church when the regular music director was absent. She would go on to earn a degree in piano performance at Lawrence University in Appleton.

She met future husband Jack in Madison, where both her father and Jack’s had been transferred to work at Wisconsin Power and Light Co. Jack’s career as a professor of accounting led him to a position at UW-Madison and later to the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The couple raised two daughters and lived in St. Louis for the next 30 years.

When Jack retired from teaching and Donna retired from her work as a church organist and choir director, she recalled, “We just looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s go back to Madison.’ Just like that. So we did.”

The couple first moved to Waunakee and Middleton before making Prairie Ridge their home in November 2021. Anderson brought her grand piano with her, and practices daily in her living room.

Why did you come back to Madison?

We came back in 2005. Jack had done all of his college up to his Ph.D. at UW-Madison. Our families were no longer here, but it kind of felt like home.

When we first moved back to Madison, I called (an old friend, minister and former State Journal reporter) Bill Wineke. He said, ‘I am preaching at a rescue mission here in town.’ He looked at me and said, ‘God wants you to play piano there.’ And he meant it. So we worked together for two years, and I played there for two years.

I also led two support groups for about four or five years, one for family members of people with Alzheimer’s, and the other for people with Parkinson’s.

Organizing a program of 30 songs each week for your sing-alongs sounds like a lot.

What I play is music that is familiar to the audience. They like it when I throw in something classical once in a while.

What would you say to people who are hesitant about volunteering?

Of all the things I’ve done, being a choir director and everything — I enjoyed doing that. But what I’m doing now is much more fun. I just love what I’m doing. I feel like I can choose what I want to do, and that I’m doing a lot of relating to the residents. I feel I’m contributing, I guess.

After you retire, if you can find something you like to do and the way you like to do it, I feel it can add so much to your life. If you can find something that matters to you, and it can be important to others, then it’s worth doing.

Readers share their memories of summers past Big Sky Drive-In, 1974 Sue Leamy Kies with fish Sue Leamy Kies with dad Crim Family at Dane Dances Meryl Mixtacki's grandchildren with Bucky statue Riding ponies on July 4 in Westmoreland Park in the 1960s Westmoreland neighborhood youth participating in a play Summer dreaming Door County The city as a playground Brittingham Park today BB Bob and Jos by Carolyn Dargevics Memories of Tenney Park Marnie Schulenburg with great-nephews