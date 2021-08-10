At state Capitol rally, protesters against vaccine mandates decry 'genocide,' 'tyranny'

Taylor Falesnik, the event organizer and a Waukesha County resident who said she is a healthcare employee whose employer is mandating vaccination, said the event was meant to be about "freedom of choice." She declined to share the name of her employer.

“My sole purpose and the intention of this protest is to end the vaccine mandate,” she said. “We just don’t think something that’s not FDA approved or has studies for long-term effects should be mandated as a condition for employment.”

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people were among the crowd at the rally, she said.

Bill Easton, a lone counter-protester, stood on the edge of the group, wearing a mask and holding a sign that read "Trust science, not Facebook moms."

“It’s just depressing," Easton said. "It’s a bunch of people who I really wish had the best interest of their neighbors and their friends at heart and they don’t. It’s become political to the point that it’s kind of scary."

Madison hospitals, which recently announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, said the vast majority of workers were vaccinated before the mandates were established and understand why the shots are important.