At Miracle League of Dane County, a chance for disabled youth to play ball and build confidence

It was an evening in July, but 15-year-old Jonah Wortman was playing baseball at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove with the intensity of an October night at American Family Field.

When an announcer calls his name over the PA, he wheels himself, bat in one hand, across the plate. His walk-up music, Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin,’” rings out over the speakers.

Slicing a hard grounder off the tee, he drops his bat and wheels quickly down the first base line, going hard for first. Safe.

Born with a rare genetic disorder that affects his ability to move and communicate, Jonah had never played organized baseball before. But this summer, he's wearing the uniform of the Orioles, part of the Miracle League of Dane County — an organized baseball league for youths with physical and cognitive disabilities ages 4 to 19.

When the field and the league opened last summer, concerns about COVID-19 kept his parents, Jessica and Chris, from enrolling Jonah right away. But the diehard baseball fan from Belleville, who spends his free time taking swings off a tee in his front yard and watching the Brewers, is playing this year, contributing to the Miracle League's rapid growth.

Last year, 96 players took part. This summer, the league is up to 200 players, said Bill Schultz, the league’s executive director.

That growth came from outreach to special-education professionals, the Children's Long-Term Support Program of Dane County, teachers, case managers and word of mouth, Schultz said.

Kelly Hayes of Madison said she heard about the program from her son Keenan's caseworker. Keenan has a mild form of cerebral palsy that affects his feet, legs and ankles. Additionally, he has ADHD and a birth defect leading to a cognitive delay.

“I was like, 'Sign him up!'" Hayes said. "He’s so social. He loves to make new friends and to talk to people, and this was a great opportunity.”

For Schultz, the field at the edge of Cottage Grove, where the village bottoms out into farmland, is something of a Field of Dreams. Born with a congenitally deformed left arm and right leg, later amputated, Schultz grew up playing baseball with his friends. But when the time came to play Little League, he could not join in: His prosthetic leg was deemed a risk to other players.

The spark

More than 50 years later, in 2018, Schultz saw a feature on TV about a Miracle League for youths with disabilities in Raleigh, North Carolina. He learned there are more than 300 miracle leagues globally. He quickly set out to create one in Dane County.

An anonymous matching gift helped Schultz raise the money to build the field — the same dimensions of a standard Little League field, but with a rubberized, solid surface that allows players in wheelchairs and strollers to participate.

That gift also left enough money to install a video board in center field. The same donors came back last fall to provide more than half of the money to add lights.

The field came together under the supervision of Greg Sweeney, a former site supervisor for J.H. Findorff & Son who worked on projects such as Monona Terrace and the Overture Center.

“If you give these kids a field that fits their needs ... and give them a game they can play, they can do it,” Sweeney said.

Warming up

All week long, Jonah counts the days until Thursday, Jessica said. The Orioles play in one of two games on Thursdays; other teams play on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a total of six games per week.

Every Wednesday night, Jonah hangs up his Orioles jersey and hat, ready for the next day.

On this Thursday, Jonah arrived at the field half an hour before his 7 p.m. game. When he went on the field, Jonah met his "buddy" for the summer, Tony Dargiewicz, a Sun Prairie health care consultant.

Each player is paired with a buddy clad in a bright yellow T-shirt, who stays with them all through the game — looking out for their well-being, playing with them on the field and helping them move around the bases or swing their bat if necessary. They range from parents to high school students, Schultz said.

Dargiewicz said he had never worked with kids before, though he had some experience helping people with limited mobility from his time at the VA hospital. But the community looped him in: His friend, Mike Bauler, directs gameday operations for the league, and Dargiewicz's wife, an early childhood special-education teacher, also serves as a buddy.

Buddies go through a handful of training sessions before taking the field, Schultz said. More than 350 volunteers assist the league's 200 players.

“It’s just like any relationship: Understanding your buddy and what they need, and what will make them enjoy the experience,” Dargiewicz said.

"It’s the best thing I’ve done in a long time," said Colleen Knudson, Keenan's buddy. "He likes to dance, he likes to tell everyone how much faster he is. He’s just so confident and happy and strong.”

As game time approaches, stadium anthems blast over the loudspeakers. An announcer runs through the lineups as the face of each player appears on the video board. Jonah, quick out of the dugout when his name is announced, wheels to his spot on the first base line with Dargiewicz behind him.

Their time

At Miracle League, the two-inning games last just under an hour. Each player bats twice, swinging a brightly colored foam bat at a foam ball either off a tee or from a coach-tossed pitch.

Importantly to Schultz, the league represents a diverse swath of disabilities. About 40 percent of the players have autism or Down syndrome; the other 60 percent have conditions including cerebral palsy, congenital myopathy, epilepsy, and vision and hearing impairment, among other disabilities.

When Keenan comes to the plate — to Ayo and Teo’s “Rolex” — a coach tosses underhand to him. After a few tries, he slaps a line drive into right field, giddily running to first base.

The players, with walk-up songs ranging from nursery rhymes to Lil Nas X, all get base hits, and the last batter of the inning clears the bases with a grand slam. And as every player crosses home plate, their names ring out over the PA system as an umpire cries out a jubilant “safe!”

“There’s going to be times in school where they’re going to be left out,” Bauler said. “They’re going to watch their peers grow up playing varsity sports. They may not necessarily get that attention and spotlight they deserve. We're giving them a real unique opportunity to highlight their skills and achievements and make them feel special and important.”

“It’s incredible when they hear people cheering their name, look at the crowd with a big smile on their face,” said Marty Skemp Brown, a special-education teacher in Waunakee who came to a game to cheer on Ethan Brown, one of her students.

Some players, such as Matt Mogansen, 7, hit the ball and promptly turn around to look at their adoring fans.

'This is for real'

On the field, each player and buddy approaches the game differently. Some use it as an opportunity for unstructured play. Others, like Jonah, play their positions intently: Fielding on the pitcher’s mound, he raises his glove to prepare for each hit, looking to get the ball back after it goes into play. Occasionally, he'll circle the mound.

“This is for real,” Chris said. “And when something is serious for Jonah, it means he’s really enjoying it.”

Jonah takes pride in his speed from third base to home, Dargiewicz said, so he began timing him, seeing if he can set a new personal best each time.

"It brings a level of competition for him that he enjoys," he said.

Miracle League also offers a brief moment of respite for parents, Bauler said, an hourlong break from supervising or shuttling between doctor's offices.

For that hour, the players round the bases and play with their buddies in the field. And finally, after the last grand slam, the games end in a tie, around 21-21.

Hugs and high-fives

After the game, Jonah exits the dugout first for handshakes with the other team before greeting his parents with a large smile and a hug.

Dargiewicz and Jonah review his performance: “Solid hits,” he says. “And great fielding.”

Most of the players on Thursday had never played baseball in an organized setting before, Sweeney said. But after a few games, they pick it up.

Players also become more sociable as the season goes on, assistant coach Curtis Wollin said.

"They come in shy ... and by the end of the year, they’re running around having a good time," he said.

With players heading out of Bakken Park, Schultz stands to say goodbye to everyone by name, with a high-five or a pat on the shoulder.

Schultz dreams of more for Dane County's Miracle League: More teams, more nights, more bleachers and maybe even a night league for adults with autism. But the most important piece, Schultz said, is that the players "feel good about themselves."

"Being able to try things helps them experience success," he said. "And with success comes confidence."