At Madison Chamber's IceBreaker, speakers emphasize building an inclusive economy

Speakers at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's 2022 IceBreaker luncheon on Wednesday focused on how to build a more inclusive economy amid the global pandemic.
The roster of speech-givers included CEO of advocacy nonprofit The Empowerment Experiment Foundation and Maggie Anderson and UW-Madison researcher Alondra Fernandez.
During her keynote talk, Anderson said she poured $94,000 over the course of her year-long experiment of solely into Black-owned businesses. She also opened up about her cancer diagnosis and treatments, ending her speech by taking off the wig she was wearing, saying "I've shown you my strength … now you show me yours."
Anderson previously authored “Our Black Year: One Family’s Quest to Buy Black in America’s Racially Divided Economy.” In 2020, she launched a movement to reclaim the Black hair care industry. Fernandez plans to attend medical school, and is also a participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, having been brought from Mexico to the United States by her family before age 4.
The eighth annual event sold out in record time, Chamber president Zach Brandon said during his opening remarks Wednesday at the Kohl Center sports venue in Downtown. In just a few short days to weeks after going on sale, 775 members of Madison's business community were slated to attend the event, which was last held in-person three years ago.
"Today, we center on the word recalibrate," Brandon said, defining that as "the act of revaluing," "reprioritizing" (That's) not going back … but casting a new lens on our challenges."
Anderson said that while her project made national headlines, she received death threats, hate mail and was called derogatory names. Her children also participated in the experiment — at times, they only ate food from Black-owned grocery stores and bought goods from Black-owned specialty shops.
But sometimes it took a while to find the products Anderson's family wanted — there were many "food and retail deserts," she said. Many of the Black-owned businesses Anderson supported overall have since closed, she said.
The Chamber upon the event's conclusion praised several developments on the South Side that promote Black-owned businesses — specifically the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub and The Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
Website to track diversity
The Chamber also touted a website it's building called Dije, both Spanish for "I said" and standing for "Diversity, Inclusion, Justice and Equity." The site is expected to fully launch in May.
A partnership with application designer Earthling Interactive, with several of the region's CEOs involved, Dije will allow the Chamber to visualize and track local hiring and supply chain data. The ultimate goal is attracting and retaining a more diverse workforce.
Some 50 businesses have already said they would release data once the website goes live, the Chamber said.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
