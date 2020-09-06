At least half of Dane County's single-day record COVID-19 cases came from UW-Madison students, staff

"With the addition of so many students in our community and more testing on the UW-Madison campus, we expected a rise in cases, but this isn't a record we wanted to break," Janel Heinrich, the city-county public health director, said in a statement. "It is important we all take action so case counts this high don't become a trend."

The agency is asking everyone in the county to avoid gatherings, as well as continue to wear a mask, which is required to be worn indoors at all times outside one's home and recommended outdoors when in close proximity to others.

"UW-Madison is part of the Madison community and has an impact on all of us," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "The reality is that students are not confined to campus. We need everyone to take precautions to help keep our community safe."

Dane County's previous single-day record was set June 30 with 141 new cases, many of which were linked to individuals in their 20s. In early July, the public health agency imposed a new order shutting down indoor service in bars.

Statewide, there were 893 new confirmed cases reported Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases across the state to 81,193, according to the state Department of Health Services.